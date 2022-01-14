Tracking the latest road conditions in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday
Morning...
.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa through early
Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel
impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during
afternoon school departures and the evening commute. Widespread
amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning
area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of
the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few
gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will
yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of
blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.
