After a chilly night Tuesday night, Wednesday looks to be downright gorgeous. We're tracking sunny skies throughout the day on Wednesday with temps topping out in the upper 60s. Some folks may even hit 70 degrees for the day. Get out and enjoy this fantastic mid-week weather! It's going to be a great day to take a leisurely walk with the family and your pets. You may need a light jacket earlier in the day, not so much in the afternoon and evening. Enjoy!!
Tracking Sunny Skies for Wednesday
Travis Clark-Smith
