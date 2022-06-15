Tracking Storms: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

We are continuing to monitor the chance for strong to severe storms across Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this afternoon.
Moderate to heavy showers this morning will transition over to thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front continues to swing through what is a very dynamic environment for severe storms located across the tri-state area. As the front pushes through, all modes of severe weather will be possible east of I-35 including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Currently a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather is in place for areas in Olmsted county east towards the Mississippi River. This is the area with the highest local threat for severe storms this afternoon. Closer to I-35, a level 2 out of 5 risk exist with the possibility for scattered to severe storms. The threat is lower off west of I-35.
Skies look to clear out after 5 PM, heading into the overnight.
We will continue to monitor the latest trends through the morning and into the afternoon, and expect a new outlook from the Storm Prediction Center at 8 AM CDT.