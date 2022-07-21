Tracking Storms: Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

Currently a level 3 out of 5 risk across southeast Minnesota and northeast IA for strong to severe storms on Saturday.
Timing of these storms look to be between the late afternoon and evening time frame. If you have plans to be out and about during this time, be sure to pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days.
Primary threats are gusty winds and the chance for some large hail, along with heavier downpours with thunderstorms. The chance for a tornado or two is possible, but on the lower end based on this morning's models.
We will see if these trends continue today and through Friday. Count on StormTeam 3 to provide the latest forecast through the week, heading towards the weekend as the forecast is expected to change as details become clearer.