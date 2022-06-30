Tracking Storms: Chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening

We are continuing to monitor the chance for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.
Waking up this morning we are still under the influence of a strong warm front that moved through Wednesday with strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures. As the cold front slices through this muggy air mass this afternoon, the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible.
Primary Threats:
- Strong wind gusts and hail
- Tornado threat remains low at this time