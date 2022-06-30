 Skip to main content
Tracking Storms: Chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening

We are continuing to monitor the chance for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. 

Waking up this morning we are still under the influence of a strong warm front that moved through Wednesday with strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures. As the cold front slices through this muggy air mass this afternoon, the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible. 

Primary Threats

- Strong wind gusts and hail

- Tornado threat remains low at this time

