Rain showers are expected Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. They will be mostly scattered in nature, with some heavy downpours possible. Many locations could pick up over 0.50" or rainfall by the end of the day on Thursday. This is all ahead of another storm system which will bring even more rain to the area Friday night into the weekend.
Tracking Rain: Expected rainfall through Thursday night
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
