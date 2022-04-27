 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tracking Rain: Expected rainfall through Thursday night

  • 0
Thursday Rainfall Potential

Rain showers are expected Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. They will be mostly scattered in nature, with some heavy downpours possible. Many locations could pick up over 0.50" or rainfall by the end of the day on Thursday. This is all ahead of another storm system which will bring even more rain to the area Friday night into the weekend.

Recommended for you