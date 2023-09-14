While Thursday was a gorgeous day with temps in the upper 70s, a cold front will pass through overnight bringing a decent chance of rain for Friday morning. This will also drop the temps down to the lower 70s and that's where we will stay for the weekend. The rain will move out by midday for Southern Minnesota, into the early afternoon for North Iowa. Bottom line, it will be dry for Friday night football! There is a slight chance for rain showers early Saturday morning, but that should be gone by the time those outdoor activities get into full swing. The seasons are changing and the number of warmer weekends remaining this year is getting to be less, so be sure to get out and enjoy as much as possible! It will also be a great weekend to grill. A warmup is expected to begin the work week and the next chance for rain after this weekend looks to be late next week. As always, stay tuned to KIMT Storm Team 3 for the latest!
Tracking Phenomenal Weather for the Weekend
Travis Clark-Smith
