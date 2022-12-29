 Skip to main content
Tracking mild temperatures to finish off 2022 on New Years Eve

New Years Eve

We're in a nice, mild stretch of weather as temperature have been in the 30s and 40s, which is about 10-20 degrees above normal for the end of December. While Friday will be a tad colder with highs in the 20s, New Years Eve on Saturday will be a mild one. It will be rather cloudy with a slight chance for a rain shower, otherwise expect highs to be in the 30s. The weather will be quiet for any New Years Eve plans you might have. We'll see these mild conditions continue into the start of the new year!

