If you like consistency, you're going to love the next few days weatherwise. After some fog this morning and a few storms passed through our eastern counties this afternoon, the evening and the next few days are looking to be picture perfect! Since the cold front passed, winds have shifted to the north which will keep temperatures and dew points low for Sunday. What a great day to get out and enjoy with the family or go for a walk in the park. Be sure to grab a cup of coffee in the morning as it will be a little cooler. A warmup will begin with the week as temperatures climb through the 70s, eventually hitting 80 on Wednesday. Not really any chances of rain to speak of until later in the week. It looks more like isolated to scattered thunderstorms to end the week, but we'll track them for you!
Tracking Beautiful Weather to Round Out the Weekend
Travis Clark-Smith
