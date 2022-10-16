Chilly weather is in store as we kick off the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and quite cold as highs will only be in the 30s. Temperatures will get even colder Monday night as they dip into the upper 10s, with wind chills possibly in the single digits briefly Monday Night and into Tuesday morning. Sunshine is expected through the workweek and temperatures will gradually warm up through the week as highs will be back into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Looking ahead to next weekend, mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are in store as highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Tracking a sunny, but chilly start to the workweek
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today