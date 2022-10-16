 Skip to main content
Tracking a sunny, but chilly start to the workweek

Workweek Forecast

Chilly weather is in store as we kick off the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and quite cold as highs will only be in the 30s. Temperatures will get even colder Monday night as they dip into the upper 10s, with wind chills possibly in the single digits briefly Monday Night and into Tuesday morning. Sunshine is expected through the workweek and temperatures will gradually warm up through the week as highs will be back into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Looking ahead to next weekend, mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are in store as highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

