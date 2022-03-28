TRACKING A STORM: Midweek storm to bring rain, storms, and snow.

Our next storm system is set to arrive this week, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and even snow to the Upper Midwest. For us in Iowa and Minnesota, we will mostly see rain and thunderstorms from late Tuesday into Wednesday, then a possible changeover to snow Wednesday night into Thursday as colder air moves in.
It's possible that some of us will pick up some snow accumulation, but there are still several questions regarding the track and speed of this system. Aside from the snow accumulation, much of the area will pick up some good rainfall. Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch for some by the end of the day on Wednesday. Because this storm system could pose travel impacts later this week, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates to the forecast and potential snowfall amounts.