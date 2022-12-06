"Toys for Tots" in need of help in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa-It's a time of giving, and the "Toys for Tots" program needs some help. Both toy and monetary donations have been slower so far this year. The organization is looking for unwrapped toys for children of all age groups, particularly teenage girls and boys. They want volunteers to help with sorting and stocking the toys. Ernie Martinez, the coordinator of the program in Mason City, said the donations make a big difference.
“I think it helps the spirit in the family to-to know that they got something for Christmas, and-I don’t-I think for any parent that c-doesn’t have the money to buy something for their kids, that’s gotta be a terrible feeling," Martinez said.
Distribution will begin on December 14th at The Salvation Army of Mason City.