Towns along Mississippi River brace for incoming flooding

WABASHA, Minn.-Southeast Minnesota towns along the Mississippi River are ready, yet again, to deal with flooding.
In Wabasha, Fire Chief Darren Sheeley said current water levels are at around 12.5 ft.
Moderate flooding in Wabasha happens at 14 ft., according to the National Weather Service.
Sheeley said emergency management in the city have met and discussed action for when the flooding happens.
That action includes closing down the campground, parks, boat launches and also helping homeowners who have flooding in their basements.
Sheeley added the warm weather and record amount of snow is why flooding is so bad this spring.
"I think a lot of it fell into how fast we got this warm weather. Being the third biggest snowfall in Minnesota this year and then we get this super warm temperatures, you know. We knew we were going to get high water, we just did not know how high," Sheeley said.
One resident KIMT spoke with said the town is no stranger to flooding.
"Worst year that I have seen for flooding was where it was so bad that you could not drive from the social services building over to Kwik Trip because the water was so high so and that was, I was just a real little kid but it was really horrifying. It really was," they said.
