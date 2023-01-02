 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Ice Storm into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states into Tuesday. Much
of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest
into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times.
Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potential power outages. During
the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or
change to rain in many areas. However, another round of wintry
mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from
Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of
one to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Towing company offers advice for handling icy roads

  • Updated
  • 0

Spinouts can happen very quickly with these kind of icy conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A towing company has some advice for you to handle the icy roads. Jon Douglas, the owner of Virgil's Auto Repair & Towing, said people should make sure to keep a good distance away from other cars while driving. Spinouts can happen very quickly on these kinds of icy roads. The icy roads could add an additional 20 to 30 minutes to the tow company's response times, especially on rural and side roads that aren't as salted.

“We get to put things-our equipment to work, you know? However, we don’t want to have to go out, but, you know, this is what, you know, we like-is the snow storms and stuff like that," Douglas said.

Douglas also advises that you bring a blanket, some food and water, and a phone charger if you go traveling tonight.

