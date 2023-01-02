Towing company offers advice for handling icy roads

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A towing company has some advice for you to handle the icy roads. Jon Douglas, the owner of Virgil's Auto Repair & Towing, said people should make sure to keep a good distance away from other cars while driving. Spinouts can happen very quickly on these kinds of icy roads. The icy roads could add an additional 20 to 30 minutes to the tow company's response times, especially on rural and side roads that aren't as salted.
“We get to put things-our equipment to work, you know? However, we don’t want to have to go out, but, you know, this is what, you know, we like-is the snow storms and stuff like that," Douglas said.
Douglas also advises that you bring a blanket, some food and water, and a phone charger if you go traveling tonight.