Towing company kept busy by cold weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This cold weather has kept a local towing company pretty busy. Virgil's Auto Repair & Towing has been doing lots of battery jump starts and battery replacements since Sunday morning. When it gets below 15 degrees, they tend to see an increase in jump starts needed. When it gets below zero, they usually seen an increase in battery replacements needed.
“If your car starts having some hard starts in the morning and you know your battery’s over three years old, I recommend you getting it replaced as it’s gonna continue having issues coming through the winter here over the next couple months," Jon Douglas, the owner of Virgil's Auto Repair & Towing, said.
He also said you should try to park your car indoors if you can. If you can't, try to park your car so your hood is pointed away from the direction of the wind so that the cold air isn't hitting your battery as much.