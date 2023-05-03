Toward Zero Deaths hosts workshop reflecting on 20 years of progress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After traffic deaths spiked during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says they're starting to go back down - and they're crediting the Toward Zero Deaths highway safety program.
Toward Zero Deaths, which started in 2003, hosted a workshop today at the Rochester International Event Center discussing progress on reducing traffic deaths while introducing new ways to continue the downward trend.
The main ballroom was jam-packed with guests listening to speakers go over presentations on crash data, teaching traffic safety through science, and how to better detect cannabis DWIs.
Toward Zero Death has seen traffic related fatalities fall by 33% since the program's inception. However, a spike in deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered efforts.
Kristine Hernandez, the statewide program coordinator, says a decrease of cars on the roads during lockdowns led to an increase in reckless drivers that they are still trying to curb.
"We're looking at efforts to reduce speeds," she said. "Obviously, our law enforcement have been writing citations. There's a lot of 100 mile-per-hour drivers out there and that continues to happen, so we're looking at new ways to combat and get those speeds down."
So far, the program has seen success. MnDOT reported 444 traffic fatalities last year, a slight decrease from 2021.
Still, Toward Zero Deaths continues to look forward to new problems. With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota could bring a new wave cannabis-related accidents with officers not yet trained in spotting the more subtle signs of these DWIs.
"Having impairments on the road is always a concern," said Hernandez. "What we're looking at now is educating anybody that might be under the influence of cannabis or other drugs and how that affects them because it is still impairment. We'll be working to combat that."
Toward Zero Deaths also looks forward to other new safety projects like crash review committees and cameras in school bus stop arms.