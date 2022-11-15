Tow truck operators kept busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The snowy weather this week has been keeping area tow trucks busy. Drivers for Pulver Towing in Rochester have responded to more than a dozen car accidents since the snow started falling on Monday, including a semi that was jackknifed on Highway 52. Pulver Towing's Manager Max Schafer encourages drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance away from other vehicles and pump the brakes if you end up going into a skid.
“I just like going out, you know, and this helping other people, you know, gettin’em out of a situation, you know, I…that’s a big part of the job. It’s almost better than the paycheck," Schafer said.
On especially busy days, it could take around thirty minutes to an hour for a tow truck to arrive. He says you should stay in your car and try to stay warm while you wait.