...Refreeze on Roads and Fog Creating Slick Travel...

Temperatures have dropped to below freezing over portions of
northeast Iowa. Along with a potential for refreeze on some roads
overnight, patchy dense fog has developed in and around the Waterloo
Cedar Falls area. The fog may create some light freezing drizzle
overnight, adding to slick roads, bridges and overpasses. An
additional light accumulation of snow is also anticipated.

If traveling late this evening or overnight, continue to practice
your winter driving skills and slow down if fog, ice or snow is
encountered during your travels. Road conditions will likely
remain the same for most of the night across these areas.

Tow truck operators kept busy

The snowy weather this week has been keeping area tow trucks busy.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The snowy weather this week has been keeping area tow trucks busy. Drivers for Pulver Towing in Rochester have responded to more than a dozen car accidents since the snow started falling on Monday, including a semi that was jackknifed on Highway 52. Pulver Towing's Manager Max Schafer encourages drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance away from other vehicles and pump the brakes if you end up going into a skid.

“I just like going out, you know, and this helping other people, you know, gettin’em out of a situation, you know, I…that’s a big part of the job. It’s almost better than the paycheck," Schafer said.

On especially busy days, it could take around thirty minutes to an hour for a tow truck to arrive. He says you should stay in your car and try to stay warm while you wait.

