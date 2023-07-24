Tour helps welcome new students, caregivers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Popsicles with the Principals event was held today at Kellogg Middle School. The tour was intended for students and caregivers who are new to the school. Angi McAndrews, the principal of the school, welcomed the attendees in the cafeteria and then helped lead them on a tour of the building while answering questions about things such as lunch, recess, and advisory. They could see places like the media center and the fitness center. Afterward, they could enjoy some popsicles on the front steps of the building and ask more questions about the upcoming school year.
“I think that the transition, especially from 5th grade to 6th grade, can be pretty substantial for kids. They go from having a single classroom and not a lot of adults that they interact with and not a lot of movement to the day to a very large building with twice as many kids and lots of transitions through the day, so research really tells us that kids do better when they have several opportunities to see the building and get familiar before the school year starts," McAndrews said.
There will be more events just like this one on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday, it will start at 1:00 p.m. On Wednesday, it will start at 11:00 a.m. On Thursday, it will start at 6:00 p.m. You don't need to register ahead of time. You can just show up.