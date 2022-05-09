Tornado Watch until 10 PM CDT tonight for Southern Minnesota

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all Minnesota counties in the KIMT viewing area until 10 PM CDT tonight.
Reminder: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statement and possible warnings.
