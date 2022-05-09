 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado Watch until 10 PM CDT tonight for Southern Minnesota

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all Minnesota counties in the KIMT viewing area until 10 PM CDT tonight.

Reminder: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statement and possible warnings.

