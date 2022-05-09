Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for southern Minnesota

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all Minnesota counties in the KIMT viewing area until 10 PM CDT tonight.
Reminder: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statement and possible warnings.
Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
TORNADO WATCH 194, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.