Tornado Watch issued until 10 PM for parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

Tornado Watch (6/15/22)

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 PM for far southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and much of Wisconsin. Several tornadoes will be likely as storms rapidly intensify this afternoon. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather information.

