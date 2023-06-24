 Skip to main content
Tornado Watch issued across Iowa until 7 PM CDT

Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state of Iowa until 7 PM CDT. This is for all of north central and northeast Iowa, including the cities of Mason City, Charles City, Osage, New Hampton, Decorah, and Forest City. Scattered thunderstorms are developing and may produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on any severe weather that develops.

