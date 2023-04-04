The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch across central and southern Iowa until 10 PM CDT. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and will be capable of producing tornadoes, along with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will move to the northeast into northern Iowa and southern Minnesota later this evening, and will bring a hail threat.
Tornado Watch issued across central and southern Iowa.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
