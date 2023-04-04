 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado Watch issued across central and southern Iowa.

  • 0
Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch across central and southern Iowa until 10 PM CDT. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and will be capable of producing tornadoes, along with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will move to the northeast into northern Iowa and southern Minnesota later this evening, and will bring a hail threat.

Recommended for you