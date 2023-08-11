Tornado Warning for Dodge and Olmsted counties

Tornado Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OLMSTED AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES... At 702 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hayfield, or near Dodge Center, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado 3 miles south of Dodge county around 655 pm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Olmsted and southern Dodge Counties, including the following locations... Oslo, Highway 30 And County 3, County Roads 3 And 108, County Roads 6 And 9, High Forest, County Roads 3 And 6 and Rock Dell. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 206. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.