Tornado count in the viewing area from last Wednesday up to 17

The count of confirmed tornadoes in our area last Wednesday is up to 17.
Most of these tornadoes were short lived and caused some damage.
There have been three EF2 tornadoes (115-135 mph wind gusts) reported, one in Hartland (Freeborn County) and one in Meservey, Iowa, and one in eastern Franklin County.
There have been seven EF1s reported and seven EF0s. This includes a newly reported EF1 in Racine, MN and an EF0 in Sumner Township, MN.
More tornadoes occurred in western and central Iowa, brining the Iowa state count to 21 from Wednesday.
Damage surveys continue. The National Weather Service Twin Cities will survey eastern Freeborn county on Monday for potential tornado damage. Surveys continue in Iowa for the week ahead.
The National Weather Service is now calling the event a "serial derecho." Different from the Iowa 2020 Derecho in meteorology, but still having similar impacts.