Zollman Zoo Protecting Againt Bird Flu

BYRON, Minn. - With the outbreak of the bird flu across the Midwest, zoo's in our area are taking extra precautions to keep their birds safe.
The Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park in Byron, MN says its working with their veterinarians, vets from the US Department of Agriculture, and the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, to make sure they are covering their bases in limiting the spread.
Along with increased protective measures when working with the zoo's birds such as using seperate special equipemnt that are kept in the enclosures with the birds to ensure to cross contamination, the Zollman Zoo says it will also not be hosting chickens or accepting chicken donations this year unless the status of the virus changes.
Despite all of this, you are still free to go visit the zoo's pheasants, eagles, and owls.
Clarissa Schrooten, a Naturalist with the zoo, says one of the best ways ypu can help limit the spread of the Avian Influenza is to hold off on placing bird feeders in your yard this year.