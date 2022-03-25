Windy with potential for problematic snow showers Friday

A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area between 1pm and 10pm Friday ahead of winds gusting around 50mph. If you drive a high profile vehicle, hold onto that steering wheel tight.
This is not the only potential impact. As a system passes by through Wisconsin, it will spur isolated-scattered short-lived but intense snow showers - or "snow squall" type systems - which could quickly reduce visibility to near zero if you find yourself in one. Be aware of this. These can easily turn into crashes and are notorious for such.
Sunny skies arrive this weekend with high temps in the mid to upper 30s.