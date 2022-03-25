 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy with potential for problematic snow showers Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area between 1pm and 10pm Friday ahead of winds gusting around 50mph. If you drive a high profile vehicle, hold onto that steering wheel tight.

wind1.PNG

This is not the only potential impact. As a system passes by through Wisconsin, it will spur isolated-scattered short-lived but intense snow showers - or "snow squall" type systems - which could quickly reduce visibility to near zero if you find yourself in one. Be aware of this. These can easily turn into crashes and are notorious for such.

Sunny skies arrive this weekend with high temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Recommended for you