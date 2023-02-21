Updates from the National Weather Service about impending 'historic' storm in some locations

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...
.At 1220 pm, radar indicated snow across much of western into
southcentral Minnesota, heading steadily east. Visibilities
are below one mile in some spots within the snow, and
accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow began. The snow is
forecast to spread in from west to east this afternoon.
A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will decrease
very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday
morning is expected as winds increase.
The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts over a quarter of an inch are possible along and south of
the Highway 18 corridor between Wednesday evening and Thursday
morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by
winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.
This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
&&