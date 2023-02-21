Updates from the National Weather Service about impending 'historic' storm in some locations

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon... .At 1220 pm, radar indicated snow across much of western into southcentral Minnesota, heading steadily east. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow began. The snow is forecast to spread in from west to east this afternoon. A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 18 corridor between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&