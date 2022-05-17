Traffic deaths reached 16-year high in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A troubling trend on America's roads - new data shows crash-related deaths reached their highest number since 2005 last year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says nearly 43,000 people died in car crashes throughout 2021. It's a 10.5% jump from 2020, representing the largest year-over-year increase since the agency started collecting data on traffic deaths in 1975.
Fatal crashes were up across nearly every category in 2021. Some of the biggest increases are listed below:
- Fatalities in multi-vehicle crashes: +16%
- Fatalities on urban roads: +16%
- Fatalities among drivers 65 and older: +14%
- Pedestrian fatalities: +13%
- Fatalities in crashes involving at least one large truck: +13%
- Daytime fatalities: +11%
- Motorcyclist fatalities: +9%
- Bicyclist fatalities: +5%
- Fatalities in speeding-related crashes: +5%
- Fatalities in police-reported, alcohol involvement crashes: +5%
The NHTSA attributes part of these trends to an 11.5% increase in the number of miles driven across the nation after many Americans stayed home during the start of the pandemic. Other experts like The Governors Highway Safety Association, a group of state traffic safety officials, point to dangerous behaviors like speeding, driving while impaired, distracted driving, and "roads being designed for speed instead of safety.
Todd Ingalls, owner of Driver's Training 101 here in Rochester, says he sees risky behavior behind the wheel all the time, and not just by his students.
"Lots of people are texting and driving, it's not only students under 18," Ingalls said. "The more drivers on the road, the more, statistically, somebody's going to get killed texting and driving, drinking and driving, whatever they're doing behind the wheel besides driving."
Ingalls adds one of the best ways to prevent traffic deaths is plain and simple - more drivers getting educated on the rules of the road.
"You're supposed to be taking rights in bicycle lanes. All over town, there's so many people that don't, and that's just because they don't know that they're supposed to, obviously. But it's in the manual. I've been doing this since 2007, and we keep getting more bike lanes in Rochester, and I think people should be educated on how to use them."
On a positive note, an official from the Minnesota Department of Transportation tells KIMT traffic-related deaths actually decreased last year in Southeast Minnesota, which didn't happen in any other part of the state.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says America is facing a crisis on its roadways that we must all address together.