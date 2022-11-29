Tracking the latest road conditions in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Today... .A winter storm will bring snow to northwest Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow and light freezing precipitation and rain. Strong northwest winds will develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over northern and northwest Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&