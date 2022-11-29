Tracking the latest road conditions in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Today...
.A winter storm will bring snow to northwest Iowa with a wintry
mix into parts of central Iowa including snow and light freezing
precipitation and rain. Strong northwest winds will develop today
as well with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Blowing snow and
hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over northern and
northwest Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix
farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening
commute.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
&&