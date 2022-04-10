Tracking possible strong to severe storms Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning

We are closely monitoring the chance of strong to severe storms across the viewing area for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to this still being three days out, we do expect some changes to the forecast before any verification occurs. Here is what we know so far for Tuesday-Wednesday morning.
Morning/Afternoon
A large low pressure system will quickly depart the Rockies early Tuesday morning on an eastward trajectory. As it does this, strong southerly winds will drive a rich pattern of moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico setting the stage for an active environment to generate storms across the eastern half of the plains by the evening.
A fast moving dryline will set the scene for thunderstorm development as it races eastward. The lift needed for thunderstorm initiation locally will be delayed as the ascent continues to move across the region.
Evening/Overnight
Thunderstorms are forecasted to develop by the afternoon and race east into the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. It won't be till late evening that we start to see this locally.
One possible hold on the overall type of storms seen will depend on the amount of capping in the atmosphere.
The cap acts as a lid to the atmosphere restricting t-storm development. On top of this, the convective inhibition will serve as a block for the formation of surface based thunderstorms, a must for any tornadic activity to develop. The later this breaks, the less energy that may be left over for thunderstorm development.
If the cap does in fact break sooner, any storms that develop along or in front of the dryline may easily display supercell structure and quickly work to become severe. This will be a key part to the local severe threat potential verifying.
Strong updrafts as seen in the model guidance leading up to this event creates confidence in the possibility for large hail to be the primary threat. High winds and a tornado or two are also possible but at this time confidence is lower. This could change however with updated model guidance in the coming days.
Stay tuned to Stormteam 3 for the latest both on air and online as we enter this upcoming workweek.