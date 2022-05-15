Strike Averted: Workers at Rochester's Kemps Ice Cream plant accept new labor contract

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Workers at the Kemps Ice Cream plant in the Med City are celebrating a sweet "victory" after accepting a new three-year labor contract with the company.
Members of Teamsters Local 120, a union representing more than 160 workers at the plant, were on the verge of striking as labor negotiations with Kemps reached an impasse.
"Among other improvements, the new contract offers the largest wage increases in the industry and the largest EVER at the Rochester plant," Local 120 says.
The agreement averts a potential ice cream shortage across the Midwest, which Local 120 says may have happened if workers walked off the job.