StormTean 3: A Friday of perfect weather

Low humidity, mid 70s, sunny, light winds? Yes please!
This Friday might just be the best day of the year (weather-wise). It doesn't get better than this! Enjoy it while you can.
Temps heat up into the mid 80s this weekend as sunshine holds on. The humidity doesn't really move back in a tangible way until Sunday when there is an evening chance for storms.
Temps and humidity continue to rise into next week, when high temps in the mid 90s are forecast on Wednesday. Parts of Iowa (likely to our south) could breach 100 degrees. We're keeping an eye on this.