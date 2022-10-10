StormTeam3: Warm Monday/Tuesday before storms knock our temps back down

A nice back-to-back stretch of above average days is upon us, and this Monday is the nicest. 70 degree high temperature, light winds, and sunny!? Yes please. Fantastic for whatever you want to do outside.
We typically only see around 5-6 70+ degree days in October, and maybe one more in November some years. So far we have already seen five not including today.... and tomorrow.
Tuesday is even warmer with highs in the mid 70s! But that warmth is brought by strong southerly winds at nearly 20mph gusting above 30mph. Not as easy to accomplish things outdoors in these winds.
And it all comes crashing down Tuesday night as a cold front presses through. Thunderstorms could take hold around midnight into early Wednesday morning. There's a 1/5 risk for severe weather as isolated accounts of strong winds and large hail are possible.
The rest of the week is much more fall like. High temps in the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions.