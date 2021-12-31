StormTeam3: Tracking A New Years Day Winter Storm To Our South As Temps Drop

NEW YEARS EVE:
A cloudy day with temps near 20 degrees will bring about a few isolated flurries in spots around lunch. An arctic air mass begins to encroach into the area this evening as temps quickly drop. It will be zero degrees out at midnight to ring in the new year, with wind chills around 15 degrees below zero!
NEW YEARS DAY:
Temps continue dropping into the morning hours, when they will be around 4-8 degrees below zero early Saturday morning. Winds will push feels like temps to near 30 degrees below zero. Frostbite is a concern at temps like these, so avoid outdoor activity. A wind chill advisory remains in place through lunchtime, but this is likely to get extended into Sunday morning as well as we see similar temps then.
A snowstorm to our south will make for travel headaches New Years Day. The cutoff between where there is snow and where there is not will be very sharp. While this cutoff is likely to our south, there is a possibility that this does graze North Iowa with 2 inches of snow. Otherwise don't expect much at all.
January continues to look below average. So while we do see the 30s on Tuesday, temps look to drop below zero again later next week.