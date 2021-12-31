You are the owner of this article.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
frost covered roadways..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected
by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of
the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are
expected across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory will be evaluated again
Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

StormTeam3: Tracking A New Years Day Winter Storm To Our South As Temps Drop

NEW YEARS EVE: 

A cloudy day with temps near 20 degrees will bring about a few isolated flurries in spots around lunch. An arctic air mass begins to encroach into the area this evening as temps quickly drop. It will be zero degrees out at midnight to ring in the new year, with wind chills around 15 degrees below zero!

NEW YEARS DAY:

Temps continue dropping into the morning hours, when they will be around 4-8 degrees below zero early Saturday morning. Winds will push feels like temps to near 30 degrees below zero. Frostbite is a concern at temps like these, so avoid outdoor activity. A wind chill advisory remains in place through lunchtime, but this is likely to get extended into Sunday morning as well as we see similar temps then.

A snowstorm to our south will make for travel headaches New Years Day. The cutoff between where there is snow and where there is not will be very sharp. While this cutoff is likely to our south, there is a possibility that this does graze North Iowa with 2 inches of snow. Otherwise don't expect much at all.

January continues to look below average. So while we do see the 30s on Tuesday, temps look to drop below zero again later next week.

