StormTeam3: Temps gradually warm into Saturday afternoon

It will feel like 10 degrees below zero all day Friday despite warming temps. Winds begin to flow out of the south Friday, and will grow stronger as temps rise into the single digits into the afternoon and evening.
Winds push 15-25mph early Saturday morning when temps are in the teens! Gusts calm down a bit in the afternoon when the temperature will settle around 30 degrees on a cloudy but above normal Saturday.
Another arctic cold front arrives overnight Saturday and clears the way for a sunny and cold Sunday/Monday. Flurries are possible well behind this front sometime Sunday night into Monday which could impact the Monday morning commute.
Temps settle around or just above average again past Tuesday next week.