StormTeam3: A look at all the tornadoes from 12/15

Here is a comprehensive list of all confirmed tornadoes from December 15th's historic December serial derecho storm. These are confirmed from the National Weather Service. More may be added.
The current total is 24 in our local area.
Minnesota:
Alden - EF1
Hartland - EF2
Hayward - EF0
London - EF1
Myrtle - EF1
Walters - EF1
---
Arendahl - EF1
Carrolton Township - EF1
Money Creek - EF1
Preston - EF0
Racine - EF1
Rushford Village - EF1
Sumner - EF0
---
Homer - EF1
Plainview - EF1
Trempealeau, WI - EF0
Wyattville - EF0
Iowa:
East Franklin Co. - EF2
Elma - EF0
Maple Leaf - EF0
Marble Rock - EF1
Meservey - EF2
Rudd - EF1
Schley - EF0