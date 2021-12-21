You have permission to edit this article.
StormTeam3: A look at all the tornadoes from 12/15

Here is a comprehensive list of all confirmed tornadoes from December 15th's historic December serial derecho storm. These are confirmed from the National Weather Service. More may be added. 

 The current total is 24 in our local area.

Minnesota:

Alden - EF1

Hartland - EF2

Hayward - EF0

London - EF1

Myrtle - EF1

Walters - EF1

---

Arendahl - EF1

Carrolton Township - EF1

Money Creek - EF1

Preston - EF0

Racine - EF1

Rushford Village - EF1

Sumner - EF0

---

Homer - EF1

Plainview - EF1

Trempealeau, WI - EF0

Wyattville - EF0

Iowa:

East Franklin Co. - EF2

Elma - EF0

Maple Leaf - EF0

Marble Rock - EF1

Meservey - EF2

Rudd - EF1

Schley - EF0

