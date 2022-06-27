StormTeam 3: Wonderful Monday weather before spotty rain chances Tuesday

Monday will be a pitch perfect summer day to get outside!
High pressure is dominating the skies today and will keep them sunny with temps rising back to around 80 degrees this afternoon with low humidity.
As high pressure fades east overnight, stronger southerly winds will push us into the mid 80s for the next few days followings. It will also spur several hours of spotty showers Tuesday morning, with potentially a few more isolated storms possible in SE Minnesota late Tuesday. Will still probably be rather clear in the early afternoon for those who want to get outside Tuesday.
We trend close to the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and more humidity Wednesday before another chance for showers Thursday.