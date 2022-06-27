 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Wonderful Monday weather before spotty rain chances Tuesday

STORM Model Timeline.png

Monday will be a pitch perfect summer day to get outside!

Today Planner w Words.png

High pressure is dominating the skies today and will keep them sunny with temps rising back to around 80 degrees this afternoon with low humidity.

As high pressure fades east overnight, stronger southerly winds will push us into the mid 80s for the next few days followings. It will also spur several hours of spotty showers Tuesday morning, with potentially a few more isolated storms possible in SE Minnesota late Tuesday. Will still probably be rather clear in the early afternoon for those who want to get outside Tuesday.

Weather In 3 sEAN.png

We trend close to the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and more humidity Wednesday before another chance for showers Thursday.

