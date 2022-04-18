 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

StormTeam 3: Windy on a Winter-like Monday

Monday will be another one of those cold and windy days like we saw last week. Winds could gusts as high as 45 mph in some areas with high temps in the upper 30s. A wind advisory is out for counties along and west of I-35 11am to 5pm Monday.

A few flurries  will remain possible into the day on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected, and any little snow that does accumulate will be confined to grassy areas.

Moving through the week, temps start to improve into the upper 40s late Tuesday with cloudy moving in and a small chance for a brief raindrop. Make sure you have that umbrella handy on Wednesday as rain will move through. Rainfall amounts could top 1/2" for parts of the area. We'll get a break from the action on Thursday, but more active weather is expected for Friday into Saturday with scattered thunderstorms a possibility. Saturday will be the day to watch as some parts of the region could deal with some stronger storms.

