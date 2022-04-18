StormTeam 3: Windy on a Winter-like Monday

Monday will be another one of those cold and windy days like we saw last week. Winds could gusts as high as 45 mph in some areas with high temps in the upper 30s. A wind advisory is out for counties along and west of I-35 11am to 5pm Monday.
A few flurries will remain possible into the day on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected, and any little snow that does accumulate will be confined to grassy areas.
Moving through the week, temps start to improve into the upper 40s late Tuesday with cloudy moving in and a small chance for a brief raindrop. Make sure you have that umbrella handy on Wednesday as rain will move through. Rainfall amounts could top 1/2" for parts of the area. We'll get a break from the action on Thursday, but more active weather is expected for Friday into Saturday with scattered thunderstorms a possibility. Saturday will be the day to watch as some parts of the region could deal with some stronger storms.