StormTeam 3: What's left of storm chances overnight Saturday into Sunday,

Saturday today has been pretty dry. All of the storms have been in central Iowa with some more in central MN, allowing the space in between where we are no energy for storms to develop.
This mostly holds overnight. A few light showers are moving along I-90 near Albert Lea as of 8pm. These should be quite minimal if they move further east. Some stronger storms in central Iowa could veer north a bit and impact parts of the US-18 corridor 10pm - 3am. This chance is still rather low, but storms that do develop could be quite intense. Some lighter sporadic showers are possible in Minnesota during this time.
Partly sunny skies with high temps in the 70s are back again for Sunday. Some brief chances for rain showers return around sunset.