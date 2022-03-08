StormTeam 3: Warming Up With Sunshine Tuesday

Tuesday will be a great day to soak up some early Spring weather as temps climb into the mid 40s with southerly winds and sunshine. Winds will kick up to 15mph with gusts towards 25mph at times. Otherwise it will be completely sunny until around 4pm - when a cold front will swing through with northwesterly winds, some clouds, and an isolated chance for a raindrop or snowflake.
Temps cool back into the 20s for the remainder of the week. A snow system looks to mostly miss us just to the south on Thursday.