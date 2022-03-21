StormTeam 3: Warm air and clouds Monday before the rain

MONDAY: Warm and cloudy!
Winds out of the south 10-20mph will be pushing our temps into the upper 60s this Monday, so enjoy a warm day. Extra moisture out of the south means it will be cloudy during this, and that all this moisture is going to be rained out once the cold air arrives overnight.
TUESDAY: Rain
I could just leave you with the one word "rain" for Tuesday's forecast and it would be pretty good. But to elaborate further, temps will be stuck in the mid 40s all day long as it just rains - sometimes heavily. Nearly an inch of rain is expected.
WEDNESDAY: Rain mixed with snow
Temps continue to drop overnight Tuesday to the freezing temperature by Wednesday morning. At this point rain will flip over to snow. Thankfully due to all the liquid water and warm ground, any snow will melt when it reaches the ground. It will take snowfall of more than an inch or two for us to start seeing accumulation.