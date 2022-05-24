StormTeam 3: Tracking when rain moves in late Tuesday

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in that high temps again reach the mid 60s with clouds situated further south. Yesterday saw a bit of some extra sunshine in Southern Minnesota, but today is likely to see a bit more partly cloudy skies in Minnesota at times, and even mostly cloudy skies in North Iowa.
A system moving in form the south brings rain to North Iowa late this afternoon around 6-7pm, and into Southern Minnesota around 8-9pm. Rain lasts through a cooler Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts are likely around or just over an inch, and could total over 1.50" in some spots by Wednesday night.
After Wednesday's rain, we'll dry out for the end of the workweek with sunshine and 70s in store for Friday. Memorial Day weekend is looking to be quite warm with highs in the 70s and 80s, but there will also be chances for thunderstorms. It's not going to be a total washout, but you'll want to keep an eye on the storm chances if you have any outdoor plans.