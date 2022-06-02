StormTeam 3: Tracking two more days of sun before below average weather moves in

More sunshine is back today! Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s on Thursday and Friday with temps slightly warmer on Thursday. Winds Thursday afternoon will gust above 20mph and kick up some small cumulus clouds, but it will still be mostly sunny.
Heading into the weekend, a system will bring clouds and scattered showers to the area very early Saturday (very late Friday night), again Saturday afternoon, and perhaps even into Sunday. Sunday is unlikely to be a wash out. The cloudier and cooler conditions will likely continue through much of next week as highs will generally be in the 60s near 70 degrees, running about 5-10 degrees below average for the first week and half of June. This will likely allow for increased clouds and rain chances during this time.