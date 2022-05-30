StormTeam 3: Tracking storm chances on a hot & windy Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2022 will feel a lot like a sweltering summer day, complete with temps in the upper 80s, humidity, strong winds, and a chance for severe storms this evening.
Some stray showers and storms this Monday morning will continue through about 10am in some spots. Temps will then rise rapidly from the low 70s to the upper 80s by 4pm. A wind advisory is in place today between noon and 8 pm with gusts up to 45mph. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds today. Not a bad afternoon for a grill outside or a dip in the pool if that is open for you.
Meanwhile to our west and northwest, a significant and dangerous day of severe weather is unfolding. Scattered storms will take advantage of a near-perfect environment resembling some strong storm days perhaps more common in places like Oklahoma. Storms near Fargo, ND and Alexandria, MN will be capable of winds gusting to 80mph and several long-track intense tornadoes. If you are traveling north of the Twin Cities, or west of our area at all today then expect some impacts as storms are much more likely throughout the day.
These storms have a chance of moving into our area as they weaken later this evening around sunset. As the leftover storms travel east to us, they will be moving into an environment less favorable for severe weather. Weakening is expected, but a severe storm or several is definitely possible if some of these storms have enough momentum as they move in between 7-11pm. The biggest threat is for very large hail, but strong damaging winds and brief tornadoes are also possible here.