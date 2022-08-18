StormTeam 3: Tracking sporadic chances for showers and storms through Saturday

Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday morning, especially in Southern Minnesota. By the late afternoon, occasional scattered showers and storms become the main focus. The chance for this is about 30-40%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through Friday and Saturday, and rainfall amounts will likely be between half an inch and an inch for much of the area through the weekend. The rain should gradually clear out for Sunday and sunnier skies are back by early next week with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.