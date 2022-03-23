StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered snow and rain Wednesday

Wednesday brings a scattered mix of snow and rain to the area. Roads will remain wet as snow falls and melts on the ground. Some accumulation may be possible on grassy surfaces. Temps hold in the mid 30s most of the day.
Temps drop to near or perhaps just slightly below freezing overnight. If temps are several degrees colder than forecast, this would lead to a widespread freeze of the roads. A possibility that still remains more unlikely than not.
A few flurries into Thursday with cooler temps again. Friday brings some brief snow showers with northwest winds gusting above 30mph.