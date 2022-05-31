StormTeam 3: Tracking mostly sunny skies and 70s before rain this weekend

Take advantage of the nice weather now, because an end is in sight!
Skies will be sunny (for the most part barring Wednesday afternoon) through Friday with high temps in the 70s. Tuesday features partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s with a west breeze kicking at 20mph. Maybe not a great day to go for a run with the wind, but still a great day to get outside nonetheless!
Wednesday features clouds moving in during the afternoon with slightly below average temps. Highs are expected to only just touch 70 degrees in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday are nicest days with sunny skies, light winds, and highs back in the 70s!
Rain showers with a few storms are expected this weekend, and will usher in below average temps in the 60s next week.