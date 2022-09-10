StormTeam 3: Tracking clearing skies, and how long this autumn feeling sticks around

It feels like fall doesn't it? The lingering cold front has carried clouds and rain through most of the day for our area today, along with cooler temps in the 50s and low 60s. But that fall cold front is moving away soon! Some folks will catch some sunshine in the afternoon as the clouds pull away at the end of the day.
We drop into near the upper 40s overnight before another below average day Sunday, albeit with a bit more sunshine. A low pressure system wrapped up in our cold front will swing some of this cloudy and rainy weather back our way later Sunday and into early Monday, but this will be primarily closer to Wisconsin - well east of I-35.
The first half of the workweek looks fantastic with very low humidity and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s as winds are lightly out of the north. Thursday onward, we will be watching low but widespread chances for scattered thunderstorms as we experience a more summer-like setup for rain. This means that there will likely be some opportunities to get outside and soak up sunshine and warmer temps despite what your phone weather app might say. This is the opposite of the lingering rain we have seen this Friday/Saturday.