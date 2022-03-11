StormTeam 3: Tracking a winter Friday before Spring weather next week

FRIDAY: A BLUSTERY END TO THE WORKWEEK
High temps Friday were near 20 degrees and already happened early this morning around 4am. It was then that a cold front swung through the area and knocked these temps down to around 12 degrees as of Friday morning at 8am. Sunshine has moved in for the rest of the morning, but strong winds gusting above 30mph out of the Northwest could kick up clouds and even snowflakes this afternoon.
Temps fall to zero degrees overnight for early Saturday morning.
SATURDAY: ANOTHER COLD DAY, BUT TRENDING WARMER
Winds turn out of the south Saturday and push high temps to near 30 degrees after a cold start. Sunshine holds most of the day, but clouds increase late in the day with a brief system passing to the north. Small chance for a snowflake or rain drop overnight Saturday.
SUNDAY: WARMING UP AS WE SPRING FORWARD
We spring our clocks forward an hour, and we will spring our weather forward too. High temps Sunday are around 50 degrees with sunshine. And we will see similar above average weather for pretty much all next week! Wednesday looks to be in the 60s!